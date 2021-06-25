San Diego Officials Call for US-Mexico Border Reopening

San Diego Officials Plead With Federal Government to Open Border

Citing improving vaccination rates and lower COVID-19 numbers, leaders in San Diego are asking the federal government to reopen the US-Mexico border to non-essential travel.

California Bill Takes Aim at Conservatorship Laws

Britney Spears drew the world’s attention this week when she finally spoke out in a Southern California court against the conservatorship she’s been living under for more than a decade. A bill making its way through Sacramento seeks to give people like Spears more control over their cases.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Logging Controversy Heats Up in Mendocino County

CalFire has just paused logging on a section of Jackson Demonstration State Forest, right along the Mendocino County coast. Members of the local community spoke out about the project

Guest: Alicia Bales, KZYX