California Poised to Offer Public Health Care to Undocumented Elders in 'Historic Moment'

Laura, 76, has not seen a doctor for years.

The former farmworker, who did not want her last name used because of her immigration status, said she is losing her eyesight and her feet are often swollen and in pain.

A grandmother, Laura also suffers from headaches and shortness of breath, months after she became seriously ill with COVID-19 during the winter surge. Through it all, she has relied on home remedies and not sought medical care because she lacks health insurance, she said.

“I don’t have any money. And at my age, there’s no work,” said Laura in Spanish, adding that she picked watermelon, zucchini, pumpkin and other crops for more than 20 years in fields in Southern California.

But Laura may soon get access to the medical services she desperately needs, at little or no cost.

California is on the verge of a historic step to offer public health insurance to low-income undocumented older adults – a population which has been particularly vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, but left out of federal assistance programs and other safety nets.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leadership are expected to announce an expansion to the Medi-Cal program in coming days as part of a final deal on the state budget, according to advocates and legislative aides.