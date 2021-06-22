Investigation Sheds Light on Bakersfield Police Use of Force

Between 2016 and 2019, Bakersfield police officers used force that broke at least 45 bones in 31 people, an analysis of public records shows. No officer has been disciplined for their actions.

Guest: Lisa Pickoff-White, Data Journalist, KQED

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates for First Responders Lagging in Los Angeles

Police and fire personnel in Los Angeles are trailing when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rates in the city. And that's a cause of concern for health officials and community leaders who say this could impact the public health of more vulnerable people.