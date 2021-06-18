'This Fight Is 365 Days a Year:' For Juneteenth, Black San Franciscans Rally for Racial Justice

This year’s Juneteenth is especially significant with the federal government officially recognizing the day as a holiday. It also comes roughly a year after the killing of George Floyd galvanized the country around the issue of racial justice. And Black communities throughout the country are still reeling from the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speakers at the rally reminded attendees that Juneteenth is also an opportunity to reflect and to keep fighting for equality.

Supervisor Shamann Walton spoke about the city’s efforts to provide more resources for Black residents, including setting up a reparations task force and reinvesting $120 million from the police budget toward workforce development, heath, cultural and housing programs.

"This fight is 365 days a year, not just on Juneteenth holiday," said Walton.

“Let Juneteenth be a day for us to remember that we still are in the fight, in the struggle," said Sheryl Evans Davis, executive director of the city's Human Rights Commission.

