Juneteenth Events: Your Bay Area Guide to Celebrating the Holiday

With Juneteenth now a federal holiday, there's sure to be excitement in the air all around the country this Saturday.

But in the Bay Area, Juneteenth has long been celebrated in many ways, from formally organized celebrations to casual cookouts by the lake. This year, we've rounded up a handful of them to plan your weekend around.

Bay Area Juneteenth Events

Second Annual Oakland Juneteenth Fest

While all of Lake Merritt is guaranteed to be one big celebration, the amphitheater hosts DJs, art installations, small local businesses, live artists, food vendors, and more. Presented by the Alena Museum, L.E.G.I.T., and Afrocentric Oakland. Lake Merritt Amphitheater. June 19, 12-8pm. Details here.

Black Liberation Walking Tour

Join the Friends of the Hoover Durant Public Library for a day of art, food, and live music celebrating the launch of the Black Liberation Walking Tour. Exploring the civil rights movement, the Great Migration, and contemporary Black liberation movements, the self-guided tour spans 100 years of history in West Oakland. June 19, 11am-4pm. Details here.

Juneteenth With MoAD

San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora presents a day of virtual workshops and roundtable talks. The day’s conversations explore the legacies of Black women in rock music, the role of dance in the Black social experience, and the history of the Juneteenth holiday. June 19, 11am-5pm. Details here.