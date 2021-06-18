Marisa and Scott talk with WLRN's Caitie Switalski Muñoz to compare the pandemic response and recovery in California and Florida. Then, Jessica Post, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, joins to discuss what went wrong for Democrats in statehouse campaigns in 2020, her ten-year vision to flip state legislatures and the most important statehouse battlegrounds in 2022.
Political Breakdown
California and Florida's Pandemic Paths and Jessica Post on the Battle for Statehouses
29 min
Volunteers from the Latino Task Force help register people waiting in line at a COVID-19 testing site hosted by Unidos en Salud (United in Health) on 24th and Mission Streets in San Francisco on Nov. 30, 2020. Unidos en Salud is a collaboration by UCSF and the Latino Task Force to help vulnerable populations through COVID-19. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
