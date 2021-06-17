California and Florida Took Dramatically Divergent Pandemic Paths. Who Did Better?

In short, thousands more people per capita in Florida have been infected with, and died, from COVID-19 than in California. And while unemployment remains about twice as high in California, some economists are now predicting a faster overall recovery in states like California that locked-down early and kept those restrictions in place.

Still — given the two states’ widely contrasting approaches to the pandemic, some experts say they would have expected even more disparate health outcomes.

"I think most public health officials would say that Florida humbles us and makes us realize there are parts of this that we understand and there are parts of this that we don't exactly understand," said Dr. Bob Wachter, a leading epidemiologist and chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF.

“It's easy to criticize California,” Wachter added. “The overall numbers of cases and deaths are so high. But that's irrelevant, really. You have to look at the per capita rates because California is so much bigger than any other state.”

By Wachter’s math, if Florida’s COVID-19 death rate had been closer to California’s, there would have been roughly 5,000 fewer people dead there. As of this week, transmission rates in Florida remain five times higher than in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In all, 57% of all Californians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to about 48% of all Floridians.

And beyond health and economic impacts, there have been other trade-offs each state made, with outcomes that may take years to fully evaluate: For one, most Florida kids have been back in school since the fall; most California students did not return until this spring, and even then, not always full time.

For Wachter, assessing the success or failure of each state is complicated -- and to some extent subjective.

"I mean, I think some of that will come down to how you value human life," he said. "I don't want to sugarcoat it. The number of deaths in Florida per capita is significantly higher than they are in California."

For community leaders on the ground in in both states, the decisions made by DeSantis and Newsom had far-reaching implications — especially for communities of color, who were generally hardest hit by the pandemic.

One year after we first compared these two states, in a collaboration between KQED in San Francisco, WLRN in Miami and Reveal, we visited communities in each state: the Mission District in San Francisco and the city of Miami Gardens in Florida.

The Mission District

Last spring, as the coronavirus was spreading across the nation, and the world, community leaders in San Francisco’s heavily Latino Mission District realized things were poised to get bad — quickly.

Although heavily gentrified in pockets, the Mission is still a largely working-class neighborhood. It’s home to many low-income families, who often live in homes shared by multiple generations., allowing little room to quarantine if needed.

Jon Jacobo, who grew up here and is active in local politics, said he and others watched with concern in March of 2020, as San Francisco officials, and then state leaders, announced some of the nation’s first stay-at home orders — even as spring break continued to draw tourists to Florida.

"The immediate thoughts, I think, for everybody were, 'What is going to happen to the folks that are going to lose their jobs? ... What's going to happen to the individuals that have to go to work?' " he said. "Because there's a lot of people that don't have that luxury or that privilege."

Jacobo and other volunteers — many of them Latino community members themselves — banded together to create what they called the Latino Task Force. Fearful of a coming wave of infections, they started asking the city for resources, including testing, tracing, rental assistance and food donations.

But at the time, tests were in short supply and the virus was spreading rapidly — more so in this neighborhood, it seemed to them, than in other nearby communities. So in April of 2020, the Latino Task Force and other community leaders partnered with UCSF to set up a testing site in the neighborhood and put some numbers behind their hunch.

“We recruited volunteers. We knocked on 1,400 doors over four days and registered people at the door, handed out fliers. We phone banked — treated it like a traditional political campaign,” Jacobo said.

In the end, over 4,000 people came to get tested. About 40% were Latino.

"The people that were positive — it was 95% Latino, it was 100% people of color," Jacobo said.