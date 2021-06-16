Many Are Thrilled California Has Reopened. How Do COVID Survivors Feel?

Seeing the flood of social media posts and news about reopening and taking trips, Vitelli said she'd also like to see more done for those who have lost their lives, whether it's a national holiday or something similar.

She said it's important to acknowledge all that was lost.

“It’s difficult to see people that are not impacted by COVID just laughing and traveling here and there," Vitelli said. "It’s just really difficult."

'Everybody's Starting to Forget'

Some survivors of COVID-19 are calling for direct financial support and more medical leave to help those hurt by the virus.

Rachel Maurice, who lives in Southern California, would have benefited from paid family leave last year when her 15-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Maurice, 36, left work to care for her daughter and then had to quarantine for a total of three weeks, which she said resulted in her losing her job. Her daughter still has weak lungs due to COVID and has had to go to the hospital another two times due to the disease's long-term effects.

"I just wish that there would be some laws and protection that would allow survivors to take the time off," Maurice said.

She also worries that many people are already forgetting.

"I think we just have a short-term memory," Maurice said of the feeling that many Americans have mentally moved beyond the pandemic. "All the struggles we went through as a nation — everybody's starting to forget."