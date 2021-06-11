Many Californians Will Continue to Wear Masks Despite Mandate Being Lifted

On Tuesday, California will reopen which means an end to the state's mask mandate. There are still some situations that will require people to wear a mask, and many Californians say they don't plan to ditch face coverings just yet.

Guest: Carly Severn, Senior Engagament Editor, KQED

U.C. San Diego Students, Faculty Call for End to Campus Police

Conversations around the role of police in society are continuing and this week, a group gathered in San Diego to call for the elimination of police departments at universities. U.C. San Diego students and faculty say it’s time to end police presence on college campuses.

Reporter: Cristina Kim, KPBS