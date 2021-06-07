Federal Judge Overturns California's Assault Weapons Ban

Judge Overturns State's Ban on Assault Weapons

A federal judge has struck down California’s decades-old ban on assault weapons. The decision has drawn outrage from statewide officials including Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, who made clear his office plans to appeal the ruling.

Reporter: Holly J. McDede, KQED

California has been living under an official “state of emergency” since the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Governor Newsom has had almost total authority to run the state as he sees fit. But is it now time for Newsom to hand back some of his unilateral power?

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Is California's Power Grid Ready for Another Challenging Summer?

Californians head into the summer months with plenty of concerns -- wildfires, drought and the potential for more power outages. The state's power grid couldn't keep up with demand last summer, leading to rolling blackouts for the first time in nearly two decades.

Guests: Joanna Giardas and Dominic Moscatello, Students at U.C. Berkeley who took an energy regulation course at the Goldman School of Public Policy.