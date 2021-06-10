Mountain View's New Homekey Site Serves as Temporary Refuge for City's Growing Homeless Population

Clyde Julian landed on Mountain View's streets in November 2020. He used to live with his wife and two kids in Roseville, north of Sacramento, but after a domestic dispute, moved to the heart of Silicon Valley to stay with his brother in a trailer park community.

But the community had strict rules about long-term guests, and without other options to fall back on, Julian started living on the streets.

"Living on the streets, not knowing if you're going to wake up the next day, it was just hard sleeping on the outside, sometimes without blankets, in the freezing cold," he said.

Over the next six months, Julian gained 60 pounds and developed a myriad of health issues. But he caught a break after being referred to LifeMoves, a South Bay housing nonprofit. And in May, he was among the first to move into the organization's new modular housing site.

"I'm just glad to be here. I mean, everything is great out here," Julian said. "Better than staying out on the streets."

LifeMoves Mountain View, as it's called, is part of Homekey, a statewide program that in just the last year has produced nearly 6,000 new units of housing at 94 different sites across the state. While the majority of the program’s new sites are hotel and motel conversions, they also include apartment buildings and tiny homes, in addition to former vacation rentals, mobile homes and single-family homes.

LifeMoves worked with the city to build modular housing on an empty industrial parking lot. The prefabricated units were built in a factory and assembled on site.