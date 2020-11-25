Mountain View Voters Passed Measure C. Now What Happens to RV Dwellers?

"You know, I would have gladly gone somewhere else, but at this point, I can't," she said. "I have longtime friends that support me in many ways. If I ask for a ride to the hospital or to get me groceries, I have a tremendous amount of support here that, if I were to go somewhere else, I would be without."

For the past two years, she has parked her RV on a cul-de-sac called Continental Circle, along with about 70 other RV dwellers.

Measure C, which passed with just 56% of the vote in Mountain View, bans oversized vehicles — defined as any "which exceeds 22 feet in length or 7 feet in width of 7 feet in height" — from parking on streets that are 40 feet or narrower, unless the vehicle is parked for short duration activities like loading and unloading.

Mountain View officials spent six weeks measuring the 140 miles of city streets to determine what streets would be subject to the rules of the new ordinance. They found that 110 miles, or 78.6% of streets, could potentially qualify as narrow streets.

"I will just drive around and park somewhere every night and then move, I guess," Stevens said. "I really don't know."

Measure C was originally an ordinance adopted by the City Council in October 2019. But after several organizations — including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley — sent a letter demanding the ordinance to be suspended and a petition was filed against the ordinance. It was suspended, and RV dwellers were still allowed to park their RVs on city streets.

Michael Trujillo, a staff attorney with the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, signed the original letter opposing the ordinance.

"This ban on oversized vehicle parking in Mountain View is cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment, and that comes from a decision called Martin v. Boise, which was decided in 2018." Trujillo said.

In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that because the city of Boise, Idaho hadn't provided people with an adequate alternative to sleeping outside, they couldn't be punished for being homeless. Trujillo feels this same argument can be applied to the RV dwellers in Mountain View.