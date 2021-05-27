Ninth Victim Dies in San Jose Mass Shooting

Ten people are now dead including the gunman who opened fire Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose. Investigators have not identified a motive.

Guest: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED

California's Gun Laws Called Into Question Following Another Mass Shooting

California has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States. That's left many wondering how mass shootings like the one in San Jose on Wednesday continue to occur in the state.

Guest: John Donahue, Stanford University Professor who studies gun laws