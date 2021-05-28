Contra Costa Officials Call for Improved Safety Oversight in Wake of 2019 Fuel Tank Blast

The NuStar facility passed an inspection less than a year before the fire occurred, and recommended repairs were completed. But Contra Costa fire investigators said that such fuel storage facilities, often called tank farms, operate without the relatively strict safety regulations governing oil refineries.

Capt. Ryan Graham of the Contra Costa Fire District Investigation Unit said most inspections at fuel storage facilities like NuStar’s lack comprehensive safety oversight.

For instance, Graham said, most tank farm inspections are conducted by an industry body, the American Petroleum Institute. But there’s no central authority that oversees safety at storage facilities.

“There is no single agency that oversees everything, there are several agencies that look at their part, but no one that brings it all together,” Graham said.

Crockett-Carquinez Fire Chief Dean Columbo said the storage industry’s current safety standards are inadequate.

"This facility has been inspected a number of times and it had an excellent rating," despite potential electrical hazards, Columbo said. "The industry needs to accept that in their current configuration, the grounding is not safe or adequate."

Since the incident, the Contra Costa Fire Department has appointed an inspector to begin investigating tank farms for code compliance and to determine where industry standards are lacking.

County officials are beginning to explore what steps are necessary to increase oversight to make fuel storage facilities safer.

“It comes down to fire inspectors, code developers, and other industry representatives coming together and deciding what that standard is going to be, and who ultimately is going to be the authority,” said Randy Sawyer, the county’s chief environmental health and hazardous materials officer.