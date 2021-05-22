‘A Star Without a Star’: An Oakland Man's Mission to Get his Aunt on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While attending Jefferson High School in Los Angeles, Juanita was part of the glee club, singing and dancing. A teacher saw her perform, and suggested that she had the talent to pursue a career on stage. Arnett says she and a friend moved to New York City to do just that.

"She was a showgirl at eighteen at Small's Paradise, at the Zanzibar Club, at several venues throughout New York, during the Harlem Renaissance. This is in the thirties."

But soon after, said Arnett, Juanita headed to Europe, "Because Black entertainers weren't as well received in America as they were in Europe," he said. She sang at the London Palladium, at the Moulin Rouge, and Arnett said she even had chance to sing and dance with Josephine Baker.

Juanita returned to California after the death of her mother, and it was then that she began to pursue acting. "She started out in, they called it, Black cinema or race movies," Arnett said. These were films made by Black filmmakers featuring primary Black casts for Black audiences. "But these were all movies that you aren't getting credit for, for being a Hollywood star yet."

Her first appearance in a mainstream movie came in the 1949 film, "Pinky," in which she had a few lines as a nurse. Many of the roles available to her were based on negative stereotypes, Arnett said.

“She once said she was from the boudoir to the jungle,” he said, “In other words, she played a maid to a savage. And that was her early career.” Those were the roles available to Black women at the time, said Arnett, but Juanita had her limits. "One thing she wouldn't do is play the mammy role or the buffoon roles. She would not do those, and those that did became very successful. But she refused to do those."

It wasn’t until 1959 that Juanita got her big break when she was cast in the drama, "Imitation of Life," alongside Lana Turner and Susan Kohner. Juanita plays Annie, a woman whose light-skinned daughter rejects her Black identity, to live her life passing as white.

"I remember that it was a very emotional picture," Arnett said, "I once was asked by a friend of mine who was older, 'Did you cry during Imitation of Life?' I said, 'No!' I didn't want him to think I cried. But yes," Arnett admits, laughing, "I cry even today. And I cried then."

During a 1995 interview with Turner Classic Movies, Juanita Moore remembered what the film’s producer, Ross Hunter, told her when she got the part: “'Juanita,' he said, 'I've put my neck out for you. If you’re no good, the picture is not gonna be any good.’"

“That was significant pressure,” Arnett said, “Because really that was her coming out too. She had been in movies prior to that, playing small parts and some uncredited parts. But this was her opportunity to bust out at 44 years-old.”

The film was a success and Juanita received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She became the fifth Black actor ever to be nominated for an Oscar. Although she didn’t win, Juanita hoped she would get cast in more leading roles. But the offers never came in. She didn’t work for a whole year after that.

“I didn't want to carry the trays anymore,” recalled Juanita during the 1995 interview. “I knew that was the only kind of job that I was going to get. I knew that, but I did not want to do that. So I don't know if being nominated helped me or not.”

But true to her passion, Juanita never quit acting. She went on to perform in mostly small roles. Her last role was in 2000, as a grandmother in Disney’s "The Kid" with Bruce Willis.

She died just before New Year's Day 2014, at the age of 99.

Arnett said his aunt never talked much about her career when he was a kid growing up in LA.