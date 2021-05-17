One Person Shaping the Recall Election? Lt. Gov. Kounalakis

The job of lieutenant governor tends to be a low-profile office in California. But the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom will put current Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis front and center.

At first glance, Kounalakis’ role seems pretty straightforward.

She must set a date for an election within 60 to 80 days after the recall petition signatures are officially certified, which will happen in the fall. Kounalakis said she’s focusing on what’s best for voters.

“I think the general principle is that it should be a day that is relatively convenient for California voters," she said. "To make sure they have ample time to consider the questions on the ballot and are able to get their ballot and send it in and make sure that their vote counts.”