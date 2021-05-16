Thousands March for 'Free Palestine' in San Francisco as Airstrikes and Rocket Attacks Continue

Sabreen Imtair rallied in San Francisco for her people's freedom more than 7,000 miles away.

Imtair was born in Palestine. Her mother and siblings live in the Kalandia refugee camp in East Jerusalem, a place rife with overcrowding, unemployment and "frequent incursions by Israeli Forces," according to the United Nations. Imtair's grandmother has oft-spoken reverently of caring for the land, like the olive trees her grandfather used to nurture.

On Saturday, as Imtair joined more than 5,000 others at a rally and march in the city, violence continued in Israel and Gaza, disproportionally hurting Palestinian lives.

"I am worried about them," Imtair said of her family.

The march in the Mission District took place in solidarity with similar demonstrations across the world.

Like Imtair, many at the demonstration in San Francisco were from across the Bay Area and other parts of the state, but trace roots back to Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza. Many of them called on President Joe Biden to reduce aid to Israel because of its military assault.

Beginning with speakers and poetry at 16th and Valencia Streets, the swelling crowd later marched down Mission Street, shouting "free, free Palestine!" and waving Palestinian flags, blanketing the street in red, black, white and green.

For days, Israeli airstrikes have leveled buildings in Gaza, and Hamas rockets have rained down on Israeli cities. Violence has erupted in mixed communities were Jews and Palestinians live.

After close to a week of violence, 188 people in Gaza have been killed, and eight Israelis killed, according to the Associated Press, as of Sunday morning. More than 900 have reportedly been wounded.

The rally's date, May 15, was also Nakba Day — which to Palestinians means disaster or catastrophe — and describes the day 73 years ago when Israel was created.