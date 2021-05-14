California Drought Conditions Intensify

CDC Says Vaccinated People Don't Need to Wear Masks

California’s mask rules are still in place, but Governor Newsom has indicated changes are coming to the state’s mask mandate by June 15th..the target date to reopen the state.

Most of California is in Extreme or Severe Categories of Drought

Drought conditions have intensified in parts of California over the past week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday. These factors have prompted Governor Newsom to expand a drought emergency declaration to 41 of California's 58 counties.

Guest: Cora Kammeyer, senior researcher at the Oakland-based Pacific Institute

The Number of Unaccompanied Children Crossing the Border Decreased in April

Emergency intake sites like the convention center have allowed the federal government to quickly move children out of ill-equipped Border Patrol facilities. Currently, only a few hundred children are in those facilities — and none for more than 72 hours.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS

The California Report Magazine: The Year of Singing Dangerously

In a preview of our sister show, the California Report’s weekly magazine, KQED’s Chloe Veltman explores how singers across California got creative during the pandemic.

Chloe Veltman, The California Report Magazine