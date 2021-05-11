Drought Emergency Expanded Across Much of California

Governor Newsom Expands Drought Emergency to 39 More Counties
With more than 90% of California experiencing extreme drought conditions, Governor Gavin Newsom is expanding a state drought emergency from just two to 41 counties. The new drought proclamation represents 30% of the state’s population.
Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED
New State Attorney General Outlines His Agenda
State Attorney General Rob Bonta has championed criminal justice reform during his time in Sacramento as a legislator. But can he implement real change as attorney general?
Guest: Rob Bonta, California Attorney General
New Poll Shows Opposition Growing for Recall Effort
As he fights a recall campaign to oust him from office, there’s some good news for Governor Gavin Newsom in a new poll. The Berkeley IGS Poll finds just 36% of California voters support recalling Newsom and 49% say they’ll vote no on the recall.
Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED
Mapping Shows High-Risk Wildfire Areas
A map of power lines has been created that the California Public Utilities Commission and Pacific Gas & Electric think are at great risk of starting a fire.
Reporter: The California Report's Lily Jamali with KRCB Reporter Mark Albert