Drought Emergency Expanded Across Much of California

Governor Newsom Expands Drought Emergency to 39 More Counties

With more than 90% of California experiencing extreme drought conditions, Governor Gavin Newsom is expanding a state drought emergency from just two to 41 counties. The new drought proclamation represents 30% of the state’s population.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

New State Attorney General Outlines His Agenda

State Attorney General Rob Bonta has championed criminal justice reform during his time in Sacramento as a legislator. But can he implement real change as attorney general?

Guest: Rob Bonta, California Attorney General

As he fights a recall campaign to oust him from office, there’s some good news for Governor Gavin Newsom in a new poll. The Berkeley IGS Poll finds just 36% of California voters support recalling Newsom and 49% say they’ll vote no on the recall.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Mapping Shows High-Risk Wildfire Areas

A map of power lines has been created that the California Public Utilities Commission and Pacific Gas & Electric think are at great risk of starting a fire.

Reporter: The California Report's Lily Jamali with KRCB Reporter Mark Albert