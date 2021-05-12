‘Cultural Brokers for Our Families’: Young Vietnamese Americans Fight Online Misinformation for the Community

"Particularly on YouTube, there are some very high trafficked [sites], and I'm not sure where they are coming from," said Nguyen, an internal medicine specialist at UCSF. "They seem to have a lot of people listening to what they say, and a lot of what they say is not accurate."

So in December, right before the vaccine became available for distribution, Nguyen launched an offshoot of PIVOT, VietCOVID.org, to share accurate information in Vietnamese about the virus, how it spreads and what people can do to protect themselves.

Many younger Vietnamese Americans with a limited grasp of medical vocabulary in Vietnamese, he explains, face a credibility gap speaking to their elders. "The younger people may know the science, but they can't explain it in a way that actually makes them credible in Vietnamese. Of course, if they do it in English, the older people won't know or care."

Nguyen says his goal to help younger Vietnamese Americans speak with authority to their elders about the virus and the vaccine. "We create materials in both English and Vietnamese so that the English speaking people can read it and understand what it says and can point the Vietnamese part to their family members," Nguyen said.

San Jose is home to one of the largest Vietnamese American communities in the country, and it's one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Misinformation and YouTube

A YouTube spokeswoman told KQED the social media giant employs more than 20,000 content screeners globally, but declined to specify how many of those focus specifically on Vietnamese content, either in Vietnam or in the United States.