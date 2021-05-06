California Eviction Moratorium Stays, Even as Judge Strikes Down Federal Ruling

In California, a statewide moratorium in place until the end of June prevents anyone with a pandemic-related hardship from being evicted for nonpayment of rent.

Some local cities and counties — like Oakland and San Francisco — go even further, where nearly all evictions are on hold unless there’s a health and safety risk, or if the landlord pulls the rental off the market.

"It has no impact on either state or local eviction moratoriums in California. Those remain and are no less legally sound because of this ruling," Roller said.

The case was brought by the Alabama Association of Realtors, which argued that the CDC doesn't have the power to tell landlords they can't evict people during a pandemic. The judge agreed.

"It is the role of the political branches, and not the courts, to assess the merits of policy measures designed to combat the spread of disease, even during a global pandemic," Judge Dabney Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia wrote in her ruling.