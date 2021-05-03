Fresno County Is Diverting COVID Vaccine Due to Low Demand. Why Don’t People Want It?

“We’ve kind of flipped from having all of our emails reflect, ‘Hey, when am I going to get my vaccine?’ to now having these other conversations about how do we reach out to people who aren’t necessarily in a rush,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, in a recent county health briefing.

“For the first few months, we really were just focusing on trying to cater to that population that really wanted the vaccine and were in a rush to get it,” Vohra said. “And just in the last couple of weeks, it’s really flipped. And now we have a lot more open appointments and we’re actually reserving less than our full allocations just because that’s really what the local demand is at.”

In an effort to get more people vaccinated, local health officials are switching their strategy to focusing COVID-19 vaccine education and outreach in neighborhoods where people haven’t gotten a shot. Officials are also using social media to target young people, moving billboards urging people to get vaccinated to ZIP codes where less people have received the vaccine and preparing a survey to better understand people’s concerns.

“There’s still a lot of the same comments we’re hearing, and that is: 'I can wait for it. It was developed way too fast. I’m not going to take it. It’s not safe,' ” said Joe Prado, community health division manager for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

San Joaquin Valley, Rural Counties Among Least Vaccinated

California’s San Joaquin Valley is home to some of the least vaccinated counties in the state. Rural counties also have a higher percentage of their populations not yet vaccinated, according to data from the California Department of Public Health, although those figures also include kids ages 15 and younger, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.





It’s unclear whether the higher rates of unvaccinated people are due to hesitancy, barriers to access, both, or some other reason.

Data shows a greater proportion of white, and in some cases Latino residents in some San Joaquin Valley counties, have not been vaccinated compared with the state as a whole. The same goes for people ages 18-49 in some parts of the region.

But simply looking at demographic data might be an oversimplification of the problem, according to some public health experts.

Dr. Rishi Goyal, director of medical humanities at Columbia University and an assistant professor of emergency medicine and comparative literature, is leading a team that’s looking at the language used around vaccine hesitancy on social media and online forums to figure out what drives it.

“There’s Somali immigrants in Minnesota that are vaccine hesitant, right?” Goyal said. “There are rural GOP populations that are hesitant. There are left-leaning, natural healing aficionados that are vaccine hesitant. And I think the one size fits all, or the blaming one group for the phenomenon will end up kind of putting us in the problem that we’re in, because we don’t know how to tackle the problem because we don’t even understand it.”