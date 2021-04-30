Marisa and Scott recap the historic Bay Area presence at President Joe Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night and KQED's Guy Marzorati joins to discuss the major milestone in the recall campaign against Governor Gavin Newsom. Then, new Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley discusses her special election victory, coronavirus politics in the county, how the recall campaign is playing in OC and why she touts her graduation from Head Start.
Political Breakdown
Katrina Foley on Her Historic Victory in Orange County
29 min
Orange County supervisor Katrina Foley on Political Breakdown.
