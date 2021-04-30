KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Katrina Foley on Her Historic Victory in Orange County

29 min
Marisa LagosScott ShaferGuy Marzorati
Orange County supervisor Katrina Foley on Political Breakdown.

Marisa and Scott recap the historic Bay Area presence at President Joe Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night and KQED's Guy Marzorati joins to discuss the major milestone in the recall campaign against Governor Gavin Newsom. Then, new Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley discusses her special election victory, coronavirus politics in the county, how the recall campaign is playing in OC and why she touts her graduation from Head Start.

