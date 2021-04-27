Recall Effort Officially Qualifies for Ballot

Governor Gavin Newsom will face a recall election later this year. State officials have announced that the campaign to remove the governor from office has gathered enough signatures to put it before voters.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

The 2020 Census results came out Monday and California is among the losers. The state is among those losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Likely Census Undercount Concerns One California Expert

With California losing a Congressional seat due to the latest Census results, some are wondering whether the final tally was truly accurate, or if the results undercounted communities of color in the state.

Guest: Fernando Guerra, Director for the Center of the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University