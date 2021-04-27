KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Recall Effort Officially Qualifies for Ballot

KQED News Staff
 (David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)

Newsom Recall Campaign Has Enough Valid Signatures to Force Election

Governor Gavin Newsom will face a recall election later this year.  State officials have announced that the campaign to remove the governor from office has gathered enough signatures to put it before voters.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

California Losing a Congressional Seat for the First Time

The 2020 Census results came out Monday and California is among the losers.  The state is among those losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Likely Census Undercount Concerns One California Expert

With California losing a Congressional seat due to the latest Census results, some are wondering whether the final tally was truly accurate, or if the results undercounted communities of color in the state.
Guest: Fernando Guerra, Director for the Center of the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University 

