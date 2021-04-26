SF City Attorney Dennis Herrera Tapped to Take Over Scandal-Laden Public Utilities Commission That He Investigated

Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Rafael Mandelman, who represent the Marina and Pacific Heights neighborhoods and the Castro, Noe Valley, and Mission neighborhoods, respectively, are also among the growing group rumored to be eyeing the city attorney job. Neither responded to a request for comment.
David Campos, now the chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party, told KQED, "I haven't decided but I'm seriously considering it."
As for Jane Kim, she responded by text, "Last I checked, we still have a city attorney!" When asked if she would run when he leaves, she said, "Let's chat then."
Meanwhile, state Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who once worked in the City Attorney's Office under Herrera, is also rumored to be considering the seat, although he told KQED he was not interested.
Assemblymember Chiu, meanwhile called Herrera a "model of public service" and an inspired choice to lead the SFPUC.
Asked if he would run to replace Herrera, Chiu said, "I haven't had time to give today's news the consideration it deserves."
He added, "Throughout my career, I've always considered where I can best serve the city I love, and will continue to do that."
As for the ongoing corruption probe, at least one figure who was prominently involved in it isn't too worried about any future city attorney throwing a wrench in the works. Dave Anderson, the former U.S. attorney who led the federal criminal probe into the scandal (as opposed to Herrera's office, which pursued a civil investigation), said he expected the investigation to continue unimpeded.
"I would expect continuity in the public corruption investigation because there is continuity in the team that's actually driving the investigation forward day to day," he said, noting that other leading attorneys in Herrera's office who will remain in place even if he steps down.
When asked for his response, Herrera sought to calm any fears.
Taking a role at the SFPUC "should actually alleviate people's concerns, that you have the city's top watchdog also going over to head the PUC," he said. "If there's anybody that's going to send a message that unethical or illegal conduct is not going to be tolerated, and is going to show that they're willing to cooperate with investigations and further them, it's me, since I started this public corruption investigation myself."
KQED's Alex Emslie contributed to this story.