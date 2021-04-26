SF City Attorney Dennis Herrera Tapped to Take Over Scandal-Laden Public Utilities Commission That He Investigated

"There's obviously been a void of leadership at the Public Utilities Commission," he said. "And the mayor and I, in the course of our discussions about the executive leadership of that agency, each came to the conclusion that putting the city's top watchdog in that position would do a great deal to help restore the legacy and the reputation of that agency and at the same time demonstrate our city's commitment to bringing affordable public power to San Francisco."

In a statement, Breed said she's "proud" to nominate Herrera for the role.

"Dennis has been a great champion in San Francisco across a wide range of issues," she said.

Herrera was initially elected as city attorney in 2001, the first Latino to ever hold that office, and has been subsequently re-elected five times. His office played a key role in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark gay marriage equality case and staunchly defended San Francisco's status as a sanctuary city against relentless attacks by the Trump administration.

But it's Herrera's pivotal work investigating City Hall corruption that has some officials concerned about the prospect of him switching roles now.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents parts of the South of Market and Tenderloin neighborhoods, said he's worried Herrera is leaving the City Attorney's Office as the corruption investigation into Kelly and other city department heads continues.

Importantly, Haney noted, Herrera's successor would be appointed by Breed, who had strong political alliances with at least three officials deeply embroiled in the scandal, including Kelly, his wife Naomi Kelly —the former city administrator — and former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru.

"You're taking somebody who is leading a corruption investigation, moving them, and then having the executive branch, the mayor, which is the body that's under investigation, appointing the replacement," Haney said. "I think that should be of concern to the residents of San Francisco who really want to make sure that we have effective, ethical government with integrity."

Haney added, "I respect Dennis Herrera and think he's a strong leader." Be he called the role change "highly unusual."