While we were busy wrestling with our earthly problems, NASA's helicopter, Ingenuity, took off from the surface of Mars and flew 10 feet high for about 40 seconds on Monday.

When I think of the vastness of space (and any potential Martians), I think of the ridiculousness of the human species that has caused – and suffered – so much pain rooted in the pigmentation of our epidermal layer.

Meanwhile, back on Earth, we await the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.