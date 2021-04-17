Sikh Community Mourns Victims of Indianapolis Fedex Shooting

It also comes the week Sikhs are celebrating Vaisakhi, a major holiday festival that among other things marks the date Sikhism was born as a collective faith.

“While we don’t yet know the motive of the shooter, he targeted a facility known to be heavily populated by Sikh employees, and the attack is traumatic for our community as we continue to face senseless violence,” said Satjeet Kaur, the Sikh Coalition’s executive director. “Further traumatizing is the reality that many of these community members, like Sikhs we have worked with in the past, will eventually have to return to the place where their lives were almost taken from them.”

Authorities have not publicly speculated on a motive but deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said the gunman was a former employee of FedEx and last worked for the company in 2020.

The coalition says about 500,000 Sikhs live in the U.S. Many practicing Sikhs are visually distinguishable by their articles of faith, which include unshorn hair and turban.

The impact of the violence in Indiana is being felt in many communities in California as well, where Sikhism has a long history. Sikh’s have had a presence in California for over a hundred years — and opened their first house of worship, known as Gurudwara in Stockton, in 1912.

Naindeep Singh, the executive director of Jakara Movement said many friends and family of workers in Indianapolis began reaching out to him and his colleagues almost immediately. At the facility, Singh said phones were away from workers when they went into work, "so there was a lot of confusion. Many families were reaching out ... almost in real time." Of the Sikh victims, Singh said many have resided in California for years and have family and friends here.

Singh said language and mobile phone access were factors in poor communication to the families of victims. "I think language was definitely an issue. Not having a cell phone was definitely an issue. And the police not being as forthcoming with the family's, I think also created another issue," he said, "families were running around hospital to the hospital to see if their loved ones were turning up there."

Jakara Movement is planning several vigils — open to all — in Sacramento, Bakersfield, Ceres, Fresno and Fremont for Sunday evening.