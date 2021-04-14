FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Phone Message Could Scare Off Applicants Who Need Help Most, Advocates Say

Potential applicants from immigrant families who get that message before they are able to speak with an agency representative will likely hang up, even if they are eligible for the funds, predicts Maritza Maldonado, who heads a nonprofit serving a largely-Latino neighborhood in East San Jose. Her group, Amigos de Guadalupe Center for Justice and Empowerment, has helped local families, including immigrants, pay for coronavirus funerals.

“I just think it was intimidating, it was also scary,” said Maldonado, after listening to the helpline. “The problem is that our folks who need it the most won’t access that [aid], period. People are fearful of the government.”

In California, Latinos are disproportionately dying from the coronavirus. Latinos account for nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths in the state, even though they represent only 39% of the population, according to California Department of Public health figures.

Funeral expenses can add up to more than $10,000, often prompting relatives struggling to pay those costs to seek donations through community groups or on crowd-funding social media sites.

The automated FEMA message also advises applicants that they must authorize the agency to obtain their personal information from financial and other institutions. For Maldonado, who lost a sister to the coronavirus last May, that raises another red flag about privacy concerns.

"I was born in this country… and I would never do anything like this, or tell my nieces who buried their mother to even attempt to do this,” said Maldonado, 60. “I think it violates your own freedoms.”