‘In the Heart of the Pandemic’: COVID-19 Deaths Loom Large in East San Jose

But the pandemic became personal last May, when Maldonado’s sister, Miriam, died due to COVID-19 complications. Miriam was 66 and a mother of two daughters. One of them graduated from college not long after her death.

“Unfortunately, her mom was not there to see that,” said Maldonado, her voice breaking. “And there were moments like that, that are very difficult for them and difficult for us as a family.”

Nearly a year after the global pandemic was declared, Santa Clara County has reported more than 1,700 deaths due to the coronavirus, the largest toll in the Bay Area. And the predominantly working class and immigrant neighborhoods in East San Jose have borne the brunt.

A cluster of adjacent ZIP codes — 95116, 95121, 95122 and 95127 — have some of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Santa Clara County. That area is home to just 11% of the county’s population, but accounts for 20% of those who have died from the coronavirus, according to the most recent county figures.

Miriam Maldonado-Magaña lived in ZIP code 95127. After retiring as a county social worker, she taught English as a second language as a volunteer and delivered food to those in need, her sister said.

“She was a fixture in this community,” said Maldonado. “And my sister died giving food out to families. We think that's how she got COVID.”

Maldonado runs Amigos de Guadalupe in the Mayfair neighborhood, where renowned labor leader Cesar Chavez once lived. During the pandemic, the organization has been helping local residents who have lost jobs or are sick with COVID-19, providing financial assistance to cover basic expenses such as back rent and burial expenses. The funds come from private donations, as well as city and county aid.

The help is critical for many immigrant workers who don’t qualify for unemployment insurance or other forms of government aid because they are undocumented, she said.

Close to half of all residents in each of the East San Jose ZIP codes hit hardest by the pandemic are foreign born, many of them from Mexico and Vietnam. The area includes Little Saigon and the Mexican Heritage Plaza.

Maldonado said the pandemic has exposed long-standing inequities, as Silicon Valley corporations and IT workers have prospered on the backs of the cooks, gardeners, nannies, custodians and bus drivers who live in her community and are now dying disproportionately from the virus.

“It’s not years, it’s generations of poverty,” said Maldonado. “And I think for the first time in a long time, people are standing up and taking notice. But for us, it wasn't a surprise that it hit us the hardest.”

Residents of East San Jose often work essential jobs where they are out in public settings and can be exposed to the virus. And the Bay Area’s sky-high rents force many to live in crowded households, where it’s easier for the virus to spread once someone is infected.

Across the county, coronavirus-related deaths have decreased, from a high of 165 per week in early January to 43 last week. But at Our Lady of Refuge church, in ZIP code 95122, Rev. Hugo Rojas said the parish has still been overwhelmed by requests for funeral services.

“We are doing two, three and sometimes four funeral masses per week,” said Rojas, who is originally from Argentina. “We talk to families, we talk to funeral homes and obviously it’s related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rojas said his parishioners, who may already face unpaid rent or car debt, are often left struggling to afford burial expenses that can cost thousands of dollars. And the risk of virus transmission has prevented some people from gathering to mourn their loved ones, leaving them to grieve in isolation, he said.