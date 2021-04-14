State Officials Don't Anticipate Vaccination Timeline to be Impacted by Johnson & Johnson Pause

The state is following federal guidance by pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as officials investigate six blood clot cases that may be tied to the vaccine. Governor Gavine Newsom said he doesn't anticipate this affecting the state's vaccination or reopening timeline.

Facebook Whistleblower Details How Platform Was Manipulated Globally by Politicians

Whistleblower Sophie Zhang details how authoritarian governments used Facebook to target activists and journalists, and spread misinformation campaigns, and the company did little about it.

Guest: Julia Carrie Wong, Senior Technology Reporter with The Guardian