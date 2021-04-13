KQED is a proud member of
Save ArticleSave Article
California, Bay Area Counties Pause Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Following Federal Recommendation

KQED News Staff and Wires
A dose of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination event March 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The event was hosted by California health officials and FEMA. California health authorities have asked counties to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a recommendation by the CDC and the FDA. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California state officials directed counties and other providers on Tuesday to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as agencies examine a possible and rare side effect that can cause blood clots.

On social media, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that vaccine supply “will not be significantly impacted” and that the pause will not affect plans to open vaccination to all eligible teens and adults as scheduled for this Thursday or its broader plan to reopen California’s economy on June 15.

According to a statement released by the California Department of Public Health, vaccine supply levels in the state would not be affected by this pause because "less than 4% of our vaccine allocation this week is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

On his own Twitter account, Newsom explained that this action is taken "out of an abundance of caution" and that COVID-19 vaccines "are still overwhelmingly safe."

Several Bay Area counties have already announced temporarily halts to the use of the one-dose vaccine. As of publication, this list includes San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Sonoma, Alameda and Solano.

In southern California, the city of Los Angeles has also announced its intention to pause the use of this vaccine.

The San Francisco COVID Command Center informed through its own statement that out of the 33,000 doses of the J&J vaccine that the city has administered so far, there are no reported cases of blood clotting.

"As this adverse event is reported to be extremely rare with just over six reported cases nationwide, we do not believe there is cause for immediate alarm," city officials said, adding that anyone who has received the J&J vaccine should contact their care provider if they experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.

Only 5% of the doses San Francisco received this week are of the J&J vaccine. Similarly, other counties have indicated that this vaccine makes up a very small proportion of their supplies.

In Marin County, J&J doses account for less than 3% of the county's cumulative vaccine allocation, according to health officials. The county expects to use Pfizer and Moderna doses instead in its efforts to vaccinate harder to reach groups.

Similarly, Santa Clara County said in its own statement that it "anticipates being able to cover all scheduled appointments with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines."

Contra Costa County, for its part, has made it clear that it does not plan to cancel any vaccination appointments and residents who have already made an appointment should still show up to their vaccination time. The county also shared that it does not know of any cases of blood clots connected to the COVID-19 vaccines it has already administered.

However, the counties were clear in pointing out the safety of the other two vaccines. "The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines...are proven to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization or death from COVID-19," said the San Francisco COVID Command Center.

The pause on J&J vaccines may now make it more difficult more difficult for public health officials to promote the use of this type of vaccine. Newsom and other high-profile California officials publicly received shots of this dose J&J in an attempt to demonstrate to the public that the vaccine is safe.

But production issues have plagued the vaccine. State public health officials last week warned of significant drops in shipments, from 575,000 J&J doses last week to 67,000 doses this week and 22,000 doses next week.

As a result, California will receive 2 million doses of all vaccine doses this week and 1.9 million doses next week, in addition to doses provided directly to pharmacies and community health clinics by the federal government.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating clots in six women that emerged in the days after they were vaccinated, in combination with reduced platelet counts. The federal officials recommended pausing use of the vaccine until they know more.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation.

State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan also said California will convene a regional scientific safety workgroup to review information provided by the federal government. The review group created by California and joined by Nevada, Washington and Oregon approved the J&J vaccine for use in the states on March 3. California state got its first shipment of the shots that week.

Newsom, a Democrat, created the group amid fears that former President Donald Trump’s administration would politicize the approval process. The group reviewed the FDA’s approval of the shot and deemed it safe and effective.

This post includes reporting from KQED's Peter Arcuni and Ted Goldberg.

