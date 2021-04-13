California, Bay Area Counties Pause Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Following Federal Recommendation

California state officials directed counties and other providers on Tuesday to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as agencies examine a possible and rare side effect that can cause blood clots.

On social media, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that vaccine supply “will not be significantly impacted” and that the pause will not affect plans to open vaccination to all eligible teens and adults as scheduled for this Thursday or its broader plan to reopen California’s economy on June 15.

CA will follow CDC & FDA recommendations to temporarily pause use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, out of an abundance of caution. Our vaccine allocations will not be significantly impacted. Californians 16+ are eligible on April 15 and we remain set to fully reopen on June 15. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 13, 2021

According to a statement released by the California Department of Public Health, vaccine supply levels in the state would not be affected by this pause because "less than 4% of our vaccine allocation this week is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

On his own Twitter account, Newsom explained that this action is taken "out of an abundance of caution" and that COVID-19 vaccines "are still overwhelmingly safe."

Several Bay Area counties have already announced temporarily halts to the use of the one-dose vaccine. As of publication, this list includes San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Sonoma, Alameda and Solano.

In southern California, the city of Los Angeles has also announced its intention to pause the use of this vaccine.

The San Francisco COVID Command Center informed through its own statement that out of the 33,000 doses of the J&J vaccine that the city has administered so far, there are no reported cases of blood clotting.

"As this adverse event is reported to be extremely rare with just over six reported cases nationwide, we do not believe there is cause for immediate alarm," city officials said, adding that anyone who has received the J&J vaccine should contact their care provider if they experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.

Only 5% of the doses San Francisco received this week are of the J&J vaccine. Similarly, other counties have indicated that this vaccine makes up a very small proportion of their supplies.

In Marin County, J&J doses account for less than 3% of the county's cumulative vaccine allocation, according to health officials. The county expects to use Pfizer and Moderna doses instead in its efforts to vaccinate harder to reach groups.

Similarly, Santa Clara County said in its own statement that it "anticipates being able to cover all scheduled appointments with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines."