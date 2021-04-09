'Feel More Protected': Crowdfunded Cab Rides Aim to Get Asian Americans Home Safe

Lately, Candy has been running to the bus stop on her way home from work. The 26-year-old dance instructor said it's usually dark outside by the time she finishes her shift at a studio in San Francisco — and she's started to dread commuting in the "pitch black."

"I usually call my best friend who lives in New York," she said. "I have him on the phone with me while I run to the bus stop and shiver, nervously waiting for the bus to come."

Candy, who's Filipina American and asked that NPR not use her full name out of concern she could be targeted, said the recent wave of anti-Asian violence around the Bay Area and elsewhere has made her fear for her own safety, especially when walking alone in the city.

Now, a new effort is helping to get her home safe.