SF Elder Xiao Zhen Xie Donates Nearly $1 Million Toward Asian American Community

Xie was attacked on San Francisco's Market Street last Wednesday, the morning after six women of Asian descent were killed in a shooting rampage in the Atlanta area — the worst incident in a broader spike in incidents that have targeted the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Xie, who is originally from China, had been waiting to cross the street when she was suddenly hit in the face. San Francisco Police say the suspect, Steven Jenkins, punched Xie minutes after he assaulted an 83-year-old Asian man. The suspect was being chased by a security guard when he hit Xie.

In the moment, her instinct was to fight back, her family told TV station KPIX. They said that Xie, while badly hurt, responded by grabbing a wooden board and hitting the man.

Jenkins, 39, was left with a bloody mouth and is facing charges of assault and elder abuse.

The security guard was able to restrain Jenkins until police arrived. Xie's response to the attack was captured on video, as local sports journalist Dennis O'Donnell from KPIX happened upon the scene and began recording.