'Disjointed and Dysfunctional': After EDD Scandal, SF Assemblyman Pushes to Update State’s IT System

Chiu said it’s time for a change.

He has introduced Assembly Bill 1323, which would give the California Department of Technology power to prioritize which older systems should be upgraded first. The bill also calls for the agency to identify which IT services could be centralized across departments and how to make that happen.

Chiu said, too often, the department is treated like an emergency room physician.

"They are brought in to try to create the IT defibrillator experience when a project is on life support," he said. "And they're expected to fix something that's been broken for quite some time. And they're brought in, often, too late to resuscitate a completely dysfunctional modernization project."

Despite being the home of some of the largest technology companies on the world, Chiu said the state has a dismal record when it comes to managing its own IT systems.

"It seems like most times the state has tried to modernize a department system, something goes massively wrong," he said. "These efforts have been way over budget, woefully behind and plagued by major glitches."