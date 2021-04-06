Long Beach Mayor Backs Plan for Temporary Shelter for Migrant Children

Long Beach City Council to Vote on Plan for Migrant Shelter

The plan would turn the Long Beach Convention Center into a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children. If approved, the city would be able to house up to a thousand children at a time.

For the first time since becoming vice president, Kamala Harris returned to her hometown of Oakland Monday. The visit focused on jobs and infrastructure.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Minor League Baseball Looks to Rebound Following Lost Season

The Major League Baseball season is underway and minor league teams are preparing for their season. But there will be big changes, including for teams here in California, in large part due to the pandemic.

Guest: Benjamin Hill, Writer who covers the business of minor league baseball