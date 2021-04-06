On a Visit to Oakland, VP Kamala Harris Says 'It's Good to Be Home'

Kamala Harris visited her hometown of Oakland for the first time since becoming vice president. While love was in the air at speeches made across the Bay Area on Monday, Harris used the backdrop of working-class East Bay to tout President Biden's $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, the administration's latest "go big" package before Congress.

But the trip was also a homecoming — the sense of hometown pride was everywhere, starting with Oakland Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee, one of three state officials who greeted Harris at Oakland International Airport when Air Force Two touched down Monday morning.

“This is a historic day,” Lee said at a visit later in the morning at Red Door Catering, a woman-owned catering business in Oakland. “It is so exciting for all of us, and I'm so proud and excited to welcome our vice president back home."