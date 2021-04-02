Rose Kapolczynski on Newsom's Rising Fortunes and Her Love of the Underdog

A new survey from the Public Policy Institute of California finds just 40% of likely voters in favor of recalling Governor Gavin Newsom from office. Scott and Katie Orr discuss the governor's political prospects and Thursday vaccination against COVID-19. Then, Democratic consultant Rose Kapolczynski joins to discuss why Democrats should not recruit a 'plan B' candidate to run in the recall, managing Barbara Boxer's 1992 campaign for Senate and why she enjoys working with underdog candidates. Plus, an April Fools Joke that Rose doesn't fall for.