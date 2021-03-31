New Poll Shows Majority of Californians Don't Support Recall

The campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is facing early opposition from a majority of California voters, according to a new survey from the Public Policy Institute of California. About four out of five Republicans polled said they support the effort.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Extra Safety Procedures Put in Place for Migrant Children in San Diego

More than 700 migrant children are now being housed temporarily at the San Diego Convention Center, including 70 who have tested positive for COVID-19. Those children are being quarantined in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Reporter: Joe Hong, KPBS

Sacramento Looks to Make Municipal Fees and Fines More Equitable

The fees have been found to more heavily impact low income communities and people of color. They've also had an impact on residents who are just getting out of jail and often face huge bills when they return home.

Reporter: Sarah Mizes-Tan, CapRadio