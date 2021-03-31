'I'm Going to Learn a Lot More Here': Oakland's Youngest Public School Students Return to the Classroom

At Montclair, like most other elementary schools in the district, students will only initially attend school in person two days a week, as part of a rotating hybrid model to maintain small class sizes.

Muneer Hassan, who was dropping off his two children in fourth and fifth grades, said rearranging his work schedule to make sure his kids were back in school was a small price to pay. Both of his kids, he said, have been struggling with distance learning and are falling behind.

“I think even with any schedule challenges, getting in here is of the greatest priority because they need that help and assistance,” Hassan said.

Another parent, John Mitchell, also expressed relief to be dropping off his third grader at an actual physical school building.

“I think the screen time has kind of taken over our house a little bit,” he said.

Mitchell said he's been impressed with how the school and the district have kept parents updated through the constant changes over the last few months.

“They've done a really good job and I understand most of the sides of the discussion,” he said. “So, yeah, 100% sympathy for teachers, sympathy for the parents. Like everybody's got, you know, multiple generations of families living at home. And we just want to go slow and be safe.”

On the ride to school, Mitchell said, his son Duke “was trembling in the car he was so excited.”

“I've actually hardly been learning anything at all on Zoom. I feel like I'm going to learn a lot more here at Montclair,” Duke said.

Maite Barloga, the school's principal, stood outside, enthusiastically greeting the long line of families.

“Welcome to the first day of school like we’ve never seen before!” Barloga said, beaming.

Parents, she said, are being required to use a new health screening app and to fill out a safety agreement as part of the sign-in process.

Barloga said that, unlike in some other district elementary schools, most of her teachers agreed to return to the classroom over the next seven school days — the period during which in-person instruction is voluntary for teachers, per the district's recently approved agreement with the union.