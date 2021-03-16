Oakland School District and Union Reach Deal to Reopen Some Schools by End of March

Third through fifth graders, and possibly one additional grade, would be able to return to school on April 19.

Families also have the option to have their children continue with full-time distance learning through the remainder of the school year.

"Bottom line is this is something we're very excited about," OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki said. "I know it's been a long time coming, and a lot of our families have wanted to be back for quite a while. Everybody whose family wants them to stay home can remain at home."

The deal won't become official until it's approved by members of Oakland Education Association — who are expected to vote on it this week — and then passed by the Oakland Unified School District board.

The district said it is offering financial incentives of $200 per week to teachers who come back right away, as well as a one-time $2,000 stipend for all OEA members who return next month.

Teachers in the first phase who choose to opt in would return to campus on March 25 to prepare for the transition. Teachers in the second phase would return to campus on April 14.

The district noted that campuses will operate at limited capacity, in accordance with public health guidance, to maintain physical distancing.

