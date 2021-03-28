'Students Have Been Yelling for Decades': SF Youth Led Rally for AAPI Community Remembers Angelo Quinto

A youth-led “Rise Up With Asians” march and rally garnered hundreds of attendees on Friday, with participants gathering at San Francisco’s Union Square and marching to Embarcadero Plaza.

While protesters aimed to bring attention to violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the wake of the Atlanta shootings, organizers also highlighted the death of Angelo Quinto.

The 30-year-old Filipino man was having a mental health crisis, but when his family called the police for help, his family says an Antioch police officer kneeled on his back near the neck before his body went limp. He died a few days later.

“Despite awareness that this was a mental health crisis, the police kneeled on his neck while handcuffing him,” his sister, Bella Collins told the crowd. The family is demanding the creation of mental health crisis response teams and has also said they would like to see changes at the state level.

“We are going to go further,” said Robert Collins Angelo Quinto’s step-dad, saying he would like “to get more responsive laws that treat every human being with respect and peace, and that's ... what we're looking for, is genuine respect.”