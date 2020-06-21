Ethnic Studies to be Required for Cal-State University Students

More recently, the discussion for including ethnic studies as a statewide requirement dates back to 2014, when Chancellor Timothy P. White formed a statewide committee called the CSU Task Force on the Advancement of Ethnic Studies. One of the 10 recommendations of the task force was making ethnic studies a general education requirement throughout the CSU system.

“Ethnic studies courses play an important role in building an inclusive multicultural democracy,” states the text of the bill.

A research review concluded that "evidence shows that well-designed and well-taught ethnic studies curricula have positive academic and social outcomes for students.” The research also stated that, “positive findings should not be interpreted, to mean schools can assign any teacher an ethnic studies curriculum to teach, or that students of color will automatically achieve more if ethnic content is added to the curriculum.”

For supporters, debate over the bill took on more urgency after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying the new rules would ensure students learn a more complete picture of American history and the experiences of marginalized communities.

Critics said the legislature should not impose course decisions on academia and that the public college system’s 23 campuses were already facing lean budgets because of the pandemic. According to the senate appropriations committee, the CSU estimates ongoing costs of approximately $16.5 million each year to provide ethnic studies courses.

On Thursday, after over an hour and a half of discussion, which sometimes turned personal as lawmakers shared stories about times they witnessed discrimination, the Senate passed the bill 30-5. The Assembly has to review minor amendments before sending it to the governor.

“For over 400 years, we have sanitized and white-washed history,” said Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, who presented the legislation authored by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego.

On Wednesday, a Senate committee also passed a bill that would place a ballot initiative to end California’s ban on affirmative action policies for employment and admissions in public colleges.