OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong | SFPD Chief Willam Scott

Bay Area Police Reform

Safer cities and equal justice for all? We talk to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong and San Francisco Police Chief William Scott about their efforts to reform policing in their cities. We also speak with Lisa McNair, a social justice activist whose sister was one of the four girls killed in the Birmingham church bombing of 1963, as she visits San Francisco to contribute her perspective on police reform efforts.

Guests:

Chief LeRonne Armstrong, Oakland Police Department

Chief William Scott, San Francisco Police Department

Lisa McNair, social justice activist

Something Beautiful: Sea Lions at Pier 39

After the Loma Prieta earthquake rocked the San Francisco Bay Area in October 1989, sea lions began hanging out at Pier 39's K-Dock, where they found an abundance of food and safety from predators. Over the years, it's become an attraction for tourists and locals alike, and it’s this week’s look at Something Beautiful.