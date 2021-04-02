When COVID Vaccine Websites Spring Up, What — and Who — Gets Left Out?

Finding a vaccine appointment can be confusing and complicated — especially if you're not particularly comfortable using the internet.

County public health webpages in the Bay Area have progressively gotten easier to navigate as vaccine information has become more available. But it wasn't so easy a few months ago.

Zoelle Egner was working in the marketing department for a big tech company, from home in Oakland, and was also frantically trying to find vaccine information. Egner said she saw friends doing exactly the same, "calling 20, 30 locations, trying to understand [if they] were eligible for a vaccine, how they get an appointment — and over and over again, really hitting walls," Egner said.

So, she and her friends decided to do something about it. They created VaccinateCA.com, an aggregator website that compiles data from clinics and pharmacies across the state. After typing in your zip code or county name, a list of sites will pop up with vaccination information for eligible people.

"If we call the people who can actually give you a vaccine and we write down what they say — do they have a vaccine, who is eligible and how do you get an appointment — then hopefully, hundreds or even thousands of phone calls don't need to be made [by members of the public," said Egner.