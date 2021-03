After levels of smog and planet-warming gases plummeted at the beginning of the pandemic, carbon emissions are on the rise once again.

As horrible as this pandemic has been, fewer cars on the roads and less air traffic overhead has led to wonderfully clear blue skies.

Now, as good news about vaccines and pandemic color tiers improve, we need to take some of what we learned over the past year and put it to work for good.

Less commuting, slow streets and permanent parklets, anyone?