San Francisco moving to orange tier, allowing more openingsContra Costa residents 50 and over now eligible for vaccineSF city attorney asks judge to expand In-person learning to all students by end of AprilBlue Shield spent years cultivating relationship with NewsomBay Area appears to opt out of California's vaccine networkWest Contra Costa Unified School District deal may allow some in-person learning in AprilCal/OSHA fines Sutter Alta Bates Summit Medical Center $155,000 for COVID-19-related worker safety violations
San Francisco Moving to Orange Tier, Allowing More Openings

San Francisco announced Tuesday it is moving up a notch to the orange tier of the state's COVID risk-assessment system. In the orange category, the risk of transmission of the coronavirus is considered "moderate," allowing more commerce and other activities to resume. The changes take effect on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The city says it will allow nonessential offices to open at 25% capacity. Bars, breweries and some indoor family recreation centers can also resume operations at 25% capacity.

Outdoor arts, theater and music performances and festivals with audiences of up to 50 can take place starting April 1, though the city said it's still working on guidelines so that outdoor spectator sports and large entertainment venues can operate.

Retail stores, personal services, dining, fitness, religious ceremonies, movie theaters, museums and zoos are among the businesses and activities that can operate at increased capacity. Indoor small gatherings of up to 12 people from three households will also be officially allowed.

"We’re expanding more activities and opportunities for San Franciscans to have fun and enjoy their city, and making it easier on our businesses to operate and recover," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

City health officials said cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, with a current average of 31 new cases a day equal to the total in mid-November, before the winter surge created a health care crisis in the entire Bay Area region as well as the state.

As always, officials included a note of caution:

"Although San Francisco’s new cases and hospitalization have been trending in a positive direction, the growing prevalence of the U.K. (B.1.1.7), West Coast (B.1.427 and B.1.428) and the South African (B.1.351) variants in the Bay Area as well as the Brazilian variant (P.1), which was recently detected in California, represent a potential increased risk of contagiousness and greater community spread."

San Francisco says nearly 40% of residents and 77% of residents over 65 have now received a first dose of vaccine.

Jon Brooks

Contra Costa Residents 50 and Over Now Eligible for Vaccine

All Contra Costa County residents ages 50 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine following an increase in the county's supply of doses, Contra Costa Health Services announced Monday.

Contra Costa County is the second Bay Area county to expand its vaccine eligibility to people 50 and up, following Solano County's recent expansion.

"We look forward to the coming months when we can do away with vaccine eligibility, when anyone and everyone is eligible," Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis said in a statement.

Last week, Contra Costa County extended eligibility to residents ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions like cancer, obesity and heart disease, but that qualifier will now be lifted for those over 50.

The county also continues to vaccinate residents over age 65, as well as those in essential sectors like health care, food and agriculture and education.

More than 336,000 residents across the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date, including 96% of residents ages 75 and older.

Roughly 1.15 million people live in the county, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Some 235,000 county residents are between ages 50 and 64, according to CCHS.

"We are making good progress vaccinating those in the groups already eligible and will now continue to prioritize more of the most vulnerable groups in our community," county Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

County officials have set a goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses by July 4. To date, 515,520 doses have been given, according to county data.

Eligible Contra Costa County residents can request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online or by calling (833) 829-2626.

—Bay City News

SF City Attorney Asks Judge to Expand In-Person Learning to All SFUSD Students by End of April

San Francisco city attorneys on Monday asked a Superior Court judge to require the San Francisco Unified School District to offer in-person learning to all students, in all grades, by the end of April.

The request is the latest attempt by San Francisco officials to use the legal and political levers at their disposal to speed up the pace of school reopenings in the city, where public school students have been in distance learning since the outset of the pandemic.

The hearing came on the heels of a decision by a judge in San Diego last week to block state restrictions on school openings in areas of the state with the highest rates of coronavirus infections.

But it is unclear whether the courts in San Francisco will be willing to take the reins of the city's complex and contentious school reopening debate.

The hearing on Monday concerned a lawsuit filed by City Attorney Dennis Herrera against the district in early February.

At issue is language in California's 2020-2021 state budget, directing schools to "offer classroom-based instruction whenever possible."

Since Herrera filed the suit, the district and its teachers union have agreed to bring back preschool and elementary school students in April – but not for five full days a week.

Read the full story.

Guy Marzorati

Blue Shield, Awarded State Vaccine Contract, Spent Years Cultivating Relationship with Newsom

Gavin Newsom was just making a name for himself as mayor of San Francisco in 2005 when Blue Shield of California wrote him its first major check.

The young, business-friendly Democrat had exploded onto the national scene the year before by issuing same-sex marriage licenses in San Francisco, and he was pushing his next big idea, called Project Homeless Connect. The initiative would host bazaar-style events in neighborhoods across the city, linking homeless people to services like food assistance and health care.

Newsom needed financial support from businesses, and Blue Shield answered with a $25,000 contribution.

Over the next 16 years, as Newsom’s political career flourished, the health insurance behemoth became one of his most generous and trusted supporters. It contributed nearly $23 million to Newsom’s campaigns and special causes, according to a California Healthline analysis of political and charitable contributions. Of that, nearly 90% has funded the homelessness initiatives that critics and allies say are dearest to Newsom’s heart.

Newsom, elected governor in 2018, in turn has rewarded Blue Shield and its executives with positions of power during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed nearly 56,000 Californians’ lives.

Facing mounting criticism early this year over the chaotic COVID-19 vaccination rollout and a growing recall effort to remove him from office, Newsom gave the insurer a $15 million, no-bid contract to take over California’s life-or-death effort to quickly vaccinate its 40 million residents. Last spring, Newsom also enlisted Blue Shield’s CEO, Paul Markovich, to help steer the state’s coronavirus testing strategy, another component of the state’s pandemic response that had faltered.

Read the full story.

Samantha Young and Angela Hart, Kaiser Health News

Bay Area Appears to Opt Out of California's Vaccine Network

No Bay Area county health departments have signed on to participate in Blue Shield of California’s vaccine network, a state-funded agreement designed to speed up vaccine distribution.

Officials have pressed all the counties to join, but so far only nine counties and one city have opted in. Bay Area public health officials and lawmakers have questioned whether the health provider should be coordinating the state’s vaccine distribution.

One sticking point with the agreement between the insurer and the state is that it prevents counties from sharing vaccines with community clinic partners.

Dr. Jeff Smith, county executive for Santa Clara County, said during a Board of Supervisors meeting last week that the stipulation is a non-starter.

“Santa Clara County, and a number of other counties, made it clear that the current version of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) was not acceptable because it precluded the operations the way that we currently do them — sharing vaccine with our community clinic partners,” Smith said. “We think that's a critically important issue.”

Smith told the supervisors that negotiations with the state are ongoing and he's hopeful for an agreement with more flexibility.

Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Kern, Kings, Lake, Shasta, Siskiyou and Ventura counties have signed on to the MOU, as well as the city of Long Beach.

Kevin Stark

West Contra Costa Unified School District Deal May Allow Some In-Person Learning in April

The West Contra Costa Unified School District and labor groups have reached a tentative deal to allow some students to return to class in April.

The plan prioritizes students who require the most help, including English language learners, foster youth and students who need mental health support.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District includes the cities of El Cerrito, Richmond, San Pablo, Pinole and Hercules and the unincorporated areas of Bayview-Montalvin Manor, East Richmond Heights, El Sobrante, Kensington, North Richmond and Tara Hills, according to the district.

"I’m happy to finally see our school buildings get opened," Superintendent Matthew Duffy said. "But I’m disappointed that we’re not able to provide more to our students for this last part of the school year."

Duffy says he’s hopeful that by mid-August all students will be able to return to school in person.

Not all were happy with the deal, however.

A parent group, West Contra Costa Safe Open Schools, criticized the agreement, saying they were "frustrated" there is not more in-person instruction.

"This proposal does not give my kindergartner any actual in-person instructional time with his teacher, who he has never met face to face," said Ernesto Falcon, WCCOS parent advocate, in a statement. "We, like other working parents all over the district, also have no way to get our kid to campus for 2 hours of after-care, not school.”

The group said the deal as it stands would see WCCSD not collect $9 million in eligible state funding announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a carrot to see schools reopen more quickly.

Holly McDede

Cal/OSHA Fines Alta Bates $155,000 for COVID-Related Worker Safety Violations

California workplace safety regulators have fined Sutter Health's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center more than $155,000 for COVID-19-related worker safety violations. The hospital has appealed the citations.

The safety citations include failure to provide N95 respirators for some nurses and not ensuring COVID-19-positive patients "did not leave their rooms and walk around" the hospital, according to the Cal/OSHA citation filings from March 17, which were forwarded to KQED by the California Nurses Association.

The citations follow complaints made by nurses after the July 2020 death of a 59-year-old nurse, Janine Paiste-Ponder, who died after contracting COVID-19. She treated COVID-19 patients at the Oakland-based hospital.

Paula Lyn is a recently retired nurse who worked at Summit for decades. She wonders if Paiste-Ponder's death was preventable.

"Sometimes an organization will say they did everything that they could," Lyn said. "But did they?"

In a statement, a Sutter Health spokesperson said they disagree with Cal/OSHA’s findings and have appealed the citation. Sutter Health said none of the findings are specific to Paiste-Ponder's death.

Safety violations also include a failure to implement an aerosol transmissible disease exposure control plan, failure to notify nurses of exposure to COVID-19 in a timely manner and failure to provide proper respiratory protection for nurses carrying out high-hazard procedures on COVID-19-positive patients, among others.

Holly McDede and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez 

