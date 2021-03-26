Nearly Half a Million California Farmworkers Could Gain Legal Status Under New Bill

'We Have to Make Sure it’s Something that Functions for Our Farmers'

Democrats supporting the bill have highlighted the importance of farmworkers, even those who lack legal status, as essential workers in the past year.

During debate on the House floor last week, California Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, who introduced the bill, pointed out how throughout the pandemic, Americans were still able to find food at the grocery store.

“And for that, we need to thank the farmers of this country, but we also need to thank the farmworkers of this country — a majority of whom are undocumented, a majority of whom have been here more than 10 years,” Lofgren said.

Some Republicans argued that the bill would only encourage more migrants to come to the US.

“Now we have a piece of legislation that says just come work on a farm and we’re gonna give you amnesty!” said Republican Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia. “1.5 million people are going to become citizens for working minimal time on farms.”

In fact, only people already working in agriculture would qualify for legal status under the bill. To be eligible for citizenship, they’d need to remain in agriculture for a number of years.

“Making sure that people actually understand what’s a part of the bill is the most important part of getting support for it,” said Republican Congressman David Valadao, who represents California’s 21st district, not far from the citrus grove where Carrillo was working. Valadao is a key co-sponsor of the bill, who’s working to bring other Republicans on board — specifically, senators from large agriculture-producing states.

“There’s a lot of states with Republican senators that have a lot of ag. I mean you’ve got Florida, you’ve got South Carolina, you’ve got North Carolina,” Valadao said.

Under the bill, farmworkers who have worked on U.S. farms for at least six months over the past two years could apply for “Certified Agricultural Worker” status, a 5.5-year work permit that could be extended.

Workers’ spouses and children could also obtain legal status, and workers could leave the country to travel home.

Farmworkers who have lived, unauthorized, in the U.S. for at least ten years would be eligible for a green card if they continued working on farms for another four. Those with less than ten years work history would need to put in eight more years in agriculture to get a green card.

The bill also seeks to streamline the H-2A guest worker visa, a program that’s long been criticized by growers as too expensive and burdensome. Under the proposal, employers would apply to hire guest workers through an online system, and a certain number of H-2A visas would be available for workers to fill year-round jobs, such as those in the dairy industry.