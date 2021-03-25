KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Governor Newsom Selects Rob Bonta as Next Attorney General

KQED News Staff
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Assemblymember Rob Bonta
 (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

East Bay Assemblymember is Governor's Pick for Attorney General

Governor Gavin Newsom has tapped Rob Bonta to serve as California's next attorney general. He's expected to be confirmed by the state legislature and would replace Xavier Becerra, who will be serving in the Biden administration.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Congressional Bill Offers Central Valley Farmworkers a Lifeline to Citizenship

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. If passed by the Senate, the bill could give legal status to roughly half a million farmworkers in California. 
Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED 

