Hundreds of AAA Workers in Northern California Look to Unionize

Hundreds of insurance agents who work for AAA Northern California are looking to unionize, saying they have experienced harassment and fear of termination at work in recent years.

On Tuesday, the agents filed for an opportunity to hold an election in which they'd vote on joining the Teamsters union. Representatives from Teamsters Local 665 said they are working with more than 400 AAA Northern California agents across 77 locations.

The union said that due to at-will employment, many of the agents fear losing their jobs, and have also seen declines in their commissions.

“They basically want to have a voice to improve their working lives,” said Tony Delorio, president of Teamsters Local 665. “They want to fight for better compensation, they want stability, they want fairness at work.”