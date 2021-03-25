KQED is a proud member of
Hundreds of AAA Workers in Northern California Look to Unionize

Mela Seyoum
AAA office storefront
Hundreds of AAA insurance agents across Northern California are looking to unionize. (Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Hundreds of insurance agents who work for AAA Northern California are looking to unionize, saying they have experienced harassment and fear of termination at work in recent years.

On Tuesday, the agents filed for an opportunity to hold an election in which they'd vote on joining the Teamsters union. Representatives from Teamsters Local 665 said they are working with more than 400 AAA Northern California agents across 77 locations.

The union said that due to at-will employment, many of the agents fear losing their jobs, and have also seen declines in their commissions.

“They basically want to have a voice to improve their working lives,” said Tony Delorio, president of Teamsters Local 665. “They want to fight for better compensation, they want stability, they want fairness at work.”

Union officials said initial efforts from the agents to unionize were thwarted by the pandemic, but as conditions have improved they were able to continue organizing.

The union said the election will be held in the next three to four weeks using mail ballots.

With a majority vote, the union would be able to start bargaining with AAA Northern California to reach a collective agreement.

"We respect our employees' right to join a union if they choose," said a AAA Northern California representative in an emailed statement. "And we have a company policy that prohibits retaliation against employees. We do not believe a representative organization is necessary to realize what’s in our employees’ best interest."

In recent years, Teamsters unions have been expanding the variety of industries they represent. In September, hourly workers at the e-scooter company Spin, represented by Teamsters Local 665, ratified a collective bargaining agreement, the first of its kind in their industry.

Delorio said Teamsters Local 665 is also currently working on organizing efforts with parking attendants at the Port of Oakland, and with workers in the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s parking permit program.

Nationally, Teamsters unions are also engaged in unionization efforts focused on Amazon workers. Late last month, organizers focused on unionizing workers at Amazon warehouses in Iowa threatened a strike.