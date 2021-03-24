'I Don't Care if the State Says We Can't': SF Officials Say City Should Vaccinate At-Risk SRO Residents

During the pandemic, the city has carved out specific protections to acknowledge the difficulty of quarantining from COVID-19 in SRO buildings, and offered janitorial services, cleaning supplies, face masks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper to SROs. The city also offers alternative housing like hotels to suspected and confirmed COVID-19-positive patients who can't quarantine well enough in SROs.
To date, 1,209 people living in SROs have tested positive for COVID-19, spread across 264 SRO buildings, with 15 deaths as a result of the virus, according to the city's COVID-19 dashboard. About 400 people living in SROs have stayed at a city-provided isolation and quarantine site.
Dr. Jian Zhang is the CEO of Chinese Hospital, which has served Chinatown since 1925. While she acknowledged there has been a lot done to help SRO residents, she said those were also hard-fought wins by the community to obtain more help from the government.
When San Francisco's shelter-in-place first began last year, she toured Chinatown SRO buildings to assess their pandemic vulnerability. Zhang began to imagine the possibility for viral spread in tight living quarters with little opportunity for quarantine.
"I actually walked through the SROs, tears literally came out," Zhang said. "You have an entire floor of 16 or more living on one floor. You have one bathroom, one kitchen. How is it possible to social distance? There's no way."
PBS News Hour highlighted that effort in July. SRO resident Yongfaz Zhu told reporters in Cantonese, through a translator, "We have little space in here besides the bed. We don't have our own kitchen, we don't have our own restroom."
Zhang quickly wrote a grant proposal for free, robust testing in her community, including at SROs. While those efforts aided in preventing large community outbreaks, Zhang said prioritizing a vaccine is still necessary.
"Nobody can predict which SRO will have it, or whether we can control it on a timely basis," Zhang said. "Vaccines are the best way to prevent it from happening."
Watch PBS NewsHour coverage of the effort by Zhang and others to protect Chinatown from COVID-19 spread:
Chinatown CDC also organized a free cooked-meal program for SRO tenants so they wouldn't have to gather in their kitchens and risk spreading COVID-19.
Local officials have noticed San Francisco health leadership's hesitance to modify local vaccine priorities for SRO-dwellers.
"It should be up to us to define what a congregate setting is in our city," said Supervisor Matt Haney. The need is urgent, he said.
Haney added, "If you look at a map, the Tenderloin has the highest case rate over the last 30 days. That's largely because people in this neighborhood live in tighter living environments like SROs that put them at greater risk of exposure."
Supervisor Aaron Peskin agreed that the city should prioritize vaccinations for SRO residents.
"I think SROs are an incredibly obvious example of congregate living," Peskin said.
"I don't care if the state says we can't give them vaccines, DPH needs to do it," he said. "Because of the state's guidance, California has become the equity laughing stock of the nation [in vaccination], it's time for DPH to take this into their own hands."
Besides, Peskin said, "What's Gavin Newsom gonna do, call the police?"