'I Don't Care if the State Says We Can't': SF Officials Say City Should Vaccinate At-Risk SRO Residents

San Francisco's new COVID-19 vaccination priorities aren't helping some of the city's most vulnerable communities, some local leaders say.

State vaccination rules that took effect on March 15 prioritize people living in congregate settings like homeless shelters. But in a move that's leaving some confused and others outraged, those state rules leave out often-impoverished single room occupancy hotel dwellers.

While it's true people living in SROs do have a single room to-a-household, offering some COVID-19 protection, they often share kitchens and bathrooms with neighbors outside their household.

City leaders and SRO managers are questioning the San Francisco Department of Public Health's interpretation of state health orders regarding congregate settings.

"It's inexcusable to me [to leave SROs out of the vaccine priority]," said Malcolm Yeung, executive director of the Chinatown Community Development Center.

Chinatown CDC operates 11 SRO buildings across the Tenderloin and Chinatown, home to some of the city's most vulnerable tenants.

"It’s been putting people’s lives in danger since day one," Yeung said. "We need to get folks vaccinated in high congregate settings."